Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: the impact on families

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- November is National Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

Alzheimer's currently affects nearly 7 million people in the United States. According to the Alzheimer's Association, El Paso is top 10 in the country for Alzheimer's cases in people above 65 years old.

ABC-7 spoke with Liliana Oaxaca, the program director for the west Texas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

She said a lot of times, caregivers will have to take on 100% of the responsibility of the patient.

She also told me that one of the most important aspects of caring for those with Alzheimer's is early detection, and educating yourself on the disease as soon as you can.

"Once they start seeing any of those ten warning signs, that they speak to a medical provider, that they get, professional consultation to be able to start, maybe do some sort of cognitive test or an assessment with their doctor to see if they do have Alzheimer's or not."

I spoke with Anabel Salazar, the owner of Bowie Bakery, on the difficulties she faces with her mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016.

"You have to find care for them. Somebody to be there all day with them. That was the biggest difficulty. I was blessed enough to be able to keep her at home, but other families are faced with the hardship of having to put them in a nursing home or a foster home."

Salazar's mother worked in the bakery for nearly 40 years, and after her diagnosis, Anabel wanted to honor her mother's legacy.

They organized a bike run, going to different spots in the lower valley, starting at Bowie Bakery. A portion of the bakery's sales during the run will go to the El Paso's Alzheimer's Association.

Salazar talked about the most important things she learned about the disease while she's cared for her mother.

"A lot of people are ashamed of it, and they hide, but there's nothing to be ashamed of. It's something that affects, can affect any of us. even though they don't remember you, you still remember them. And you should still, visit and see them because they do recognize a face. And that brings joy to them."

The West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association has a lot of resources to help those who are struggling with Alzheimer's or a loved one with Alzheimer's.

They have both virtual and in-person support groups that meet once a month.

They have many online resources available on their website and there is a 24/7 hotline to call, 800-272-3900.