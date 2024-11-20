Borderland Rainbow Center sees an increase in outreach after the election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Since the November election people in the LGBTQ+ community have reported feeling stressed about the future.

Amber Perez, the executive director of borderland rainbow center says it's important for people to understand their feelings are valid and it's important to allow yourself to process these feelings.

"Whatever way that they feel is valid right now, whether it is fearful, whether it is anger, whether it is, some bit of hopelessness, that becomes part of hope that this is normal. This is a, a valid thing because it's a very scary time," Perez said.

Due to the constant increase in calls Perez says they have discusses hiring more staff to assist. She encourages anyone who is stressed or worried to contact Borderland Rainbow Center.