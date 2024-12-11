Skip to Content
NAMI receives $25,000 grant for youth education, outreach

Published 10:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Superior HealthPlan awarded NAMI El Paso a $25,000 grant as part of their 25-year anniversary. The money was presented to NAMI El Paso during a signing event on December 11.

Nami says they plan to use the money toward education and outreach for middle and high school children in the Borderland. The money will also be used to train new employees who will go on to work with children.

Nami says 1 in 5 youth across the nation are impacted by mental health conditions in a given year.

Carter Diggs

