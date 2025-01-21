Benefits of cutting back on alcohol even after Dry January ends

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dry January is a time for people to reflect on their personal relationship with alcohol. Individuals are also able to rethink their drinking habits and abstain from drinking.

Dr. Kristine M. Glass, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Texas Tech Health El Paso, said Dry January doesn't have to end in January. She encourages anyone to consider taking a break during this time and year-round.

Dr. Glass said it's okay if you already gave in and had a few drinks this month.

"What I tell myself as a human being is, I messed up. Oh well, I have next minute to start again. That's absolutely true. You can catch yourself. And understand that you're human and change your behavior the next minute."

The assistant professor said taking a break from alcohol can benefit both the body and the mind. She said the benefits of taking a break vary widely.

"Improvements in things like sleep, energy, concentration, and mood. And then also there's the monetary improvement of not spending money on alcohol. So, and that can be get progressively better, hydration status as well."

Dr. Glass said during this time, it's important to connect with people with similar interests.

"So finding activities, social networks, things that you can do to maintain that time frame without drinking and ways to continue is you build that, that social networking kind of social activity around no alcohol use makes it easier for the rest of the year."

Dr. Glass also said it's vital you also explore your own feelings during Dry January.

"Things like journaling can be of benefit. Mindful activities, so mindfulness means doing things for the here and now as opposed to thinking about the past or the future. So mindful activities can be things like going for a walk, journaling, reading, cooking, so many different things to do and just get curious about how you feel when you stop drinking."

She said it was okay to reach out for help during your journey.

"If feelings are starting to get in the way of doing things you want to do, it's okay to ask for help."