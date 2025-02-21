The Impact of AI on Families: How Generation AI is Changing Parenting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Artificial intelligence or AI has become a substantial part of our lives, integrating its way into more than just the tech world.

Matt Britton, author of "Generation AI," joined Your News Channel via Zoom for an in-depth look at AI's impact on families and more specifically, teenagers.

The Role of AI in Teen Development

According to Britton, the long-term effects of AI on children and teenagers remain uncertain due to the technology’s rapid evolution. "We’re still every day finding out what the true impact is going to be of AI in a household of children and how their learning development unfolds over time because it's all new," Britton said.

Despite its novelty, AI is already reshaping the way young people approach problem-solving and learning. Britton noted that while AI tools provide instant answers, they may also reduce the necessity for critical thinking and creativity. "There's a question of if AI is gonna take away their need or desire to develop critical thinking skills," he explained. However, he emphasized that new skill sets are emerging, requiring young people to adapt and develop competencies beyond traditional memorization.

Concerns Over AI and Teen Behavior

Britton acknowledged that AI could initially displace jobs through automation but would eventually lead to new opportunities. He also pointed out that the next generation, known as Gen Alpha (ages 0-15), will be the first to grow up with AI fully integrated into their daily lives.

Britton dismissed concerns about AI directly harming teens' identities or behaviors, noting that no substantial data currently supports such claims. However, educators have expressed concerns about plagiarism and students relying on AI instead of completing their work independently.

Managing AI and Screen Time for Teens

Parental concerns over screen time are not new, but AI introduces additional challenges. "Apple itself has pretty sophisticated tools that allow parents to monitor screen time as well as restrict it," Britton noted. He also mentioned third-party tools like Life360 that offer additional monitoring features.

Despite these controls, Britton acknowledged that teenagers are resourceful and will find ways to access AI outside of parental supervision. "You can try to create guardrails for them, but you also have to raise them knowing that they're gonna have constant access to AI the day they walk out the door," he said. Teaching responsible AI use, rather than merely restricting access, will be crucial for parents.

The Future of AI and Emerging Trends

Looking ahead, Britton identified voice technology as a key trend to watch. He noted that AI-powered voice assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, are becoming significantly more accurate and lifelike. "You can talk to an AI model that sounds exactly like a human voice and have pretty deep conversations, which is both exciting and scary at the same time," he said.

While AI’s full impact on teenagers remains uncertain, Britton maintains an optimistic outlook. "I think over time AI is going to be good for society," he said. However, he cautioned that the transition will not be without short-term challenges, particularly in education and employment.