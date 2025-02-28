Montwood High School hosts first ‘Mind Matters Expo’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The mental health expo was hosted by Socorro ISD staff and students. Through different activities, organizers aimed to teach students healthy coping mechanisms to deal with every day stress.

"Our students are dealing with a lot of stress. Everything from academics to peer relationships," said Principal David Herrera. Students took the day to prioritize their mental health through activities such as Zumba, painting, meditation, cake decorating, skateboarding and much more.

The DECA students at Montwood were just one of the organizers that helped make this event possible. Vice president of DECA, Kiara Garay, says she wishes they had events like this during her junior year.

"They say we're only here for eight hours, but there's so many things like sports assignments and stuff like that. So we endured a lot of stress in these four years of being here."

Principal Herrera says they hope to continue events like this annually but they may do it more frequently if they receive positive feedback for students.