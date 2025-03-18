Veteran walks to raise awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ron Zaleski, a Marine veteran and founder of The Long Walk Home, is on a cross-country journey to raise awareness about veteran suicide. His walk, which began in Florida, is taking him across the country to spread his message and promote free programs that help veterans transition to civilian life.

Zaleski, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, struggled with the challenges many veterans face after returning home. For years, he dealt with anger and trauma, carrying the weight of what he and other service members endured.

"I was angry for 33 years because when I got in the Marines, they called me baby. I don't believe in killing. I didn't kill, but they treated me like a monster," he said.

In an effort to heal and honor his fallen friends, Zaleski walked the Appalachian Trail and went barefoot for decades. Though he no longer walks barefoot, his mission remains the same—to prevent veteran suicide and offer a path to healing.

His nonprofit, The Long Walk Home, provides self-empowerment courses, suicide prevention workshops, and community-building events, all at no cost to veterans and their families.

Omar Rose, associate director of The Long Walk Home, first met Zaleski as a child while taking swimming lessons from him. Inspired by Zaleski’s journey, Rose later joined the Coast Guard and served for 15 years. Now, he dedicates his life to bringing awareness to veteran suicide prevention.

Zaleski was supposed to be in El Paso for just one night, but after undergoing eye surgery, he has remained in the city for over a week. In his absence, Rose has continued the walk, ensuring that their mission moves forward. If you want to track their walk, join them, or donate, click here.

The Long Walk Home continues to support veterans by providing the tools and resources they need to navigate life after service.