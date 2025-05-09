‘I knew I wanted to be a mom’: Woman struggles to become a mother after multiple miscarriages

Being a mom can be tough, and so is the struggle to become one.

ABC-7 sat down with a woman who as much as she wanted to become a mother, faced challenges for years to have a child.

"We weren't going to stop fighting until we became parents," said Victoria Enriquez, sharing her journey with infertility — something she never knew she would've struggled with — wishing she knew about it sooner.

"Every time Mother's Day would roll around and I knew I really wanted to be a mom," said Enriquez, who mentioned she'd always celebrate other women instead.

Enriquez and her husband tried to have children throughout five years, yet they kept losing pregnancies one after the other — experiencing six miscarriages in total.

Desperate to find answers and some hope, Enriquez found a fertility doctor who not only helped her find the issue, but checked in with her mentally.

"They were constantly making sure that I was okay, that I was getting through the treatment, that I had the support that I needed and my husband needed," she said. "We're really fortunate along the way to find these doctors that not only cared about my health, but also my mental health."

She discovered she had a blood-clotting disorder, that was only active during her pregnancies.

Along with the fertility doctor, several medications and a hematologist helped make her wish come true.

"Several years later, after our first child, we tried again and we were in the same boat," said Enriquez, who finally became a mother of two sons, now ages 6 and 2 years old.

Enriquez leaned into her faith and connected with other moms at church during difficult times. She also became a writer for El Paso Mom, a blog that connects mothers around the city.

She says sharing her journey has helped her and other moms feel like they're not alone.

"That platform that we have has really helped us just kind of get the word out there that other moms and other women aren't alone in the infertility journey or the struggles that they are having," said the mom of two.

But being a mother is what she said is the most beautiful thing she's ever done.

"I hope that our sons know that we never stopped fighting, and we never stopped trying to have them," she said.

Enriquez hopes her story serves as awareness for young women who although aren't ready to be mothers yet, to ask for tests to learn about any issues that may get in the way, for when they are ready.