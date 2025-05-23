Skip to Content
ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Be Mindful – Caregiver Stress

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As part of ABC-7's Be Mindful initiative, this Sunday night's ABC-7 Xtra focuses on caregiver stress.

Caregiver stress is a condition characterized by emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion resulting from the prolonged demands of providing care for a loved one. it's often a consequence of neglecting one's own well-being while prioritizing the caregiving role.

This Sunday, my guests will discuss the signs of caregiver stress and how family members or friends can help caregivers cope. Be sure to watch, Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

