Mental health workshop at La Nube

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- La Nube in partnership with the El Paso Black Arts Association (EPBAA) hosted their first mental health workshop called "The Power of Sound".

Using instruments kids were able to explore how vibrations can relax your body, calm your mind, and spark inner healing.

Janace Griffin, the president of the El Paso Black Arts Association said learning to manage your mental heal helps you navigate the world.

"The brain is what feeds the rest of our bodies. I mean, if your mind is out of control or in chaos than everything else will be as well." Griffin said

The Arts integration coordinator for La Nube, Daniel Short said they hope to have more Mental health events in the future. La Nube is asking for more community involvement. Any local artists interested in doing a workshop with the kids on the weekends can email Daniel Short at dshort@lanube.org.

