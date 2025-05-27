Breakfast club hosts gatherings for veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso breakfast club is working every day to ensure that veterans feel included and loved. As part of that mission, the members of the "Vets Breakfast Club" enjoyed a breakfast buffet at La Havana Bar and Grill together this morning.

Some vets won prizes, and learned about free dance lessons, including zumba and swing classes.

Club organizers says these classes are designed for vets struggling with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

The club says every veteran has a story to tell, and the best way to thank a veteran is to listen.