Watch “Mental Health Crisis,” a special Be Mindful report, Thursday at 10 pm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso mother asked for help to take her mentally distressed son to a psych hospital for treatment.

She made arrangements for the El Paso Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team to help, but when officers showed up, the CIT was not there.

"This was a scenario that went wrong, and it shouldn't have," Elena Weise, the mother, said.

The encounter between the distressed man and police quickly escalated, and Weise caught part of it on camera.

ABC-7 spoke to Weise, Psychiatric Health Care Provider Alfredo Arellano, and a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department to examine what led up to the confrontation, the current state of mental healthcare in the borderland, and how the EPPD Crisis Intervention Team works.

