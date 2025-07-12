Family mental health day at La Nube

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today La Nube in partnership with Emergence Health network hosted Family Mental Health day.

The event titled "Feelings Factory" was free for the first 400 visitors. Organizers say their goal is to bring attention to the importance of prioritizing your mental health and learning how to express your feelings.

Noreen Jaramillo, the Director of communications at Emergency Health Network, says caring for your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health.

"All the activities are focused around mental health and learning the tools to care for your mental health. Our therapist teamed up with La Nube Staff and they came up with all these wonderful activities like de-stressing and being mindful." Jaramillo said

Throughout the day, families explored interactive stations like the ound Garden Experience which encouraged mindfulness through sound exploration, giggle goo which highlights the healing power of laughter.

There was also folded origami, bubble garden, and feelings to splat where kids use bold colors to express big emotions. Emergence Health Network says they hope to have more events like this in the future.