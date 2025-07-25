ABC-7’s Hillary Floren participates in Minority Mental Health Community Forum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Here at ABC-7 we are committed to keeping our viewers informed about issues impacting mental health, in our community and beyond. Today, mental health experts from across the Borderland joined NAMI El Paso at the 12th Annual Minority Mental Health Community Forum. El Pasoans were welcomed to join the conversation about the importance of resilience, hope, and healing in the face of inequality. Participants were able to speak with panelists Iris Lopez, Christian Trujillo, and ABC-7’s own Hillary Floren, who spoke about the importance of helping erase the stigma and connect people with valuable resources in the community.

