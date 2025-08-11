Beyond the Diagnosis – How to cope with a new reality following a heartbreaking diagnosis

Globally, statistics show 1 in 5 people will face some form of cancer in their lifetime.

At Texas Tech El Paso, Dr. Eugene Toy, OB-GYN, is often one of the first to deliver that life-changing diagnosis to patients.

Dr. Toy said, "It's not anything you sign up for in the journey of life when you hear that C-word — cancer. To hear that word from an oncology specialist is sometimes numbing."

He walks patients through every step — from staging and treatment options to life-altering decisions — a role he says shapes his own perspective on life.

Even for caregivers, the emotional toll is real. When asked how he stays strong for his patients, Dr. Toy shared his sources of strength.

"Day in and day out, these intense conversations are never easy. But I’m blessed with a wonderful family and my dogs — they give me joy and peace. I’ve learned how to compartmentalize, but that doesn’t mean it’s not hard." Dr. Toy said. "People ask me all the time: How can you do what you do? I just say I’m grateful. It’s hard, yes — but incredibly rewarding."

The good news is numbers are showing more people are asking for help.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the percentage of U.S. adults receiving mental health care rose from 19% in 2019 to 23% in 2022.

Meanwhile, a 2023 study published in Oncology Times found that nearly half of breast cancer survivors had a telehealth visit in the past year — and those experiencing serious psychological distress were three times more likely to use virtual care.

For this week’s Be Mindful report, ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke explores the emotional journey that follows a heartbreaking diagnosis — and the resources available to El Pasoans.

Watch Beyond the Diagnosis, Thursday the 14th at 10 p.m.