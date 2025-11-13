New Endeavors Health and Wellness Center in Pebble Hills area





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — In East El Paso, a new Endeavors Health and Wellness Center opened. The new center is located by Pebble Hills and Joe Battle.

Endeavors provides physical, emotional, and mental health services.

The center is modeled after Endeavors’ flagship facility in San Antonio. In a statement, Endeavors claims to be one of the top three veteran service providers in Texas.

The new center also features a gym and a community center that hosts up to 150 people.



