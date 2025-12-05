Skip to Content
La Mente Behavioral Health expanding its services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Mente Behavioral Health is expanding its services. The company held an open house celebration at its East El Paso location to celebrate their five-year anniversary and the expansion of their new clinic. ABC-7 had the opportunity to take a tour of the new space, meet the providers, and learn more about the services they offer to the community.

"Here at La Mente, we like to help people connect... to services that will help them become and empower them with skills with medications with therapy with anything that they need to grow," Osvaldo Gaytan, medical director for La Mente Behavioral Health, said.

The 5,000-square-foot facility houses four nurse practitioner offices that provide medication management, case management and therapy psychiatric care.

 

