Foster a pet to cope with loneliness during the holidays

The holidays can be a difficult time for many who are alone or away from family, but fostering an animal from the shelter can be a great way to combat loneliness.

A therapist at Emergence Health Network says it's very common to feel loneliness, grief or even fatigue or lack of motivation during the holidays.

Fostering a pet during the holidays for a few weeks can provide companionship for those who feel isolated, lack of motivation or energy during this time of year.

While a dog or cat gets to escape the shelter for a few weeks, by bonding with the pet, your brain releases feel-good chemicals like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin -- which boosts your mood and reduces stress.

Licensed professional counselor Liliana Cordero-Esquivel says she has seen it first-hand in her clients.

"It's a complete 180. Our pets increase their motivation, their sense of feeling needed, wanted and loved," she says. "A lot of my clients do tend to struggle with interpersonal functioning, whether it's verbal or non-verbal communication as well. You can talk to the pet if you want, but you don't have to, it's just that nonverbal contact, comfort and companionship."

If you're worried about finances, El Paso Animal Services provides the kennel, food, toys, bed, and blanket in their foster program.

It's a new adjustment, but Cordero-Esquivel says, it's much more rewarding.

"So the benefit I've seen in my clients is just an enhanced sense of purpose, it helps with their routine, it gives them that external motivation to get up, to go outside, go to the park and take a walk," says the therapist. "And it just gives them that connection that they may not have in other areas or with other people in their life."

You can reach out to El Paso Animal Services or the Humane Society of El Paso if you're interested.