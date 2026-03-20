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Be Mindful

New app engages kids, limits screentime

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Published 8:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Most school kids are out on spring break, but for parents findindg themselves wanting to 'break" their child's phone or I-pad due to excessive screentime or inappropriate content, a new app just might help. It's called LingoKids, and it's developed by parents for parents.

The parents behind the app wanted their kids to be educaitonally engaged, while not having to worry about pop-up ads and inappropriate content. They say it's not necessarily the amount of time your kids are spending on their devices that's a problem. It's what they're looking at.

" Good screentime -  it needs to be interactive, second is good content - which is why we have a made safe indicator - and the third is it drives real-life curiosity, says Maud Cariddi, one of the creators.

There are no chats on the app, which help ensure children's safety. Parents also have real-time access to everything their children are looking at. Lingokids wants to help families embrace technology as modern parents, in a safe way. Check it out for yourself at http://lingokids.com

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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