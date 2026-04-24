Be Mindful: Help students overcome end-of-year anxiety and stress

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — During this time of year, many students are completing academic assessments, including STAAR tests and other final exams. However, this can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, worry, dread and even excitement.

Tanya Trujillo, a psychiatric nurse practitioner in El Paso, said it’s important children and teenagers feel supported during this season.

She said students should feel excited about completing the school year, but that’s not the case for everyone.

"It should be a great time of year with celebrations, and looking forward to the end of the year. But with that also comes the testing. And so they do have concerns sometimes,” she said.

Trujillo is a mother of two. She sees around 20 patients every day, including children. She said it’s common for students to visit their school nurse because they feel anxious.

Trujillo said children and teens, just like adults, need to take breaks from schoolwork and recharge.

She also said self-talk is very powerful.

"Our brains start to believe the things that we tell it. And so we want to tell it positive things."

She recommended saying phrases like the following:

“I know this material; I know this. I've studied all of the things that I have in front of me; I'm going to do great. I'm going to do well.”

Students also need frequent, positive reminders, and that starts at home and at an early age.

"So if, you know, we are teaching them the positive things like speaking nicely to ourselves, saying good things about ourselves, those are the pathways that are created, and those are the pathways that our brain has to move forward on.”

Trujillo also recommends parents create a good routine they can follow on big school days.