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Be Mindful

Caring for the Caregiver

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today at 6:32 AM
Published 6:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of every four Americans is a caregiver to someone 18 years or older. That number has risen 45% in the past decade - nearly 20 million more caregivers than in 2015. According to AARP, this population includes unpaid family members and paid family members.

It's called "the invisible workforce," and it can take a toll. Many times, the job is unplanned, and many are still working outside the home while still providing care. There's an emotional toll. Many suffer from burnout and sleep deprivation. Caregivers are also hit hard in the wallet at times. Savings can be spent on care costs, causing a financial strain.

There are things caregivers should do to care for themselves. AARP says managing emotions even in hard times can help you think more clearly and stay more centered, build resilience, rebound from hardships, and face each day with determination. Meditation and Mindfulness can help caregivers focus, relieve stress, and increase happiness. Staying socially connected helps you build bonds that connect you to others. Don't forget about sleep! It's imperative for all of the above to work symbiotically. After all, you can't pour from an empty cup.

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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