Support group brings Parkinson’s community together

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nothing brings people together like good food, laughter and conversation. A local doctor knows that, and organizes activities for her Parkinson's patients once a month. They bowl, try out new restaurants, attend sporting events and have potlucks. The key is to get them out of the clinical setting and into a carefree social environment.

Dr. Kathy Reyes-Brooks owns Move Therapy Services, and started the Eastside Parkinson's support group after caring for her late father, who had it. She knew from personal experience that something was lacking in his care.

"He needed to have more upbeat and fun and motivation and not looking only at a somber future. Even here with my patients I would think what would my dad enjoy doing?" says Reyes-Brooks.

Liz Becerra has Parkinson's, and says the disease affects movement, and causes rigidity and tremors. She says while many of the attendees are in different stages of the disease, they can share stories and treatment plans, and have conversations with people who understand what they're going through. Depression and anxiety are common .

"If ou want to stay home and woe is me, that's your choice, but we encourage each other. It really helps.

Becerra's father also had parkinson's before he died in 2019.

"I was able to take care of him and knew the stages and encouraged him. He came here. That's how I met everybody. About three, four years later, I started experiencing symptoms." She was diagnosed as well....and returned to move therapy and the people she knew so well...this time as the patient.

"It's been good. Sometimes I get depressed," Becerra said. She's currently dealing with challenges like stuttering and shuffling or freezing when she walks.

Dr. Reyes-Brooks says integrating medical care, therapy and quality of life is the goal. Exercise and activity are important, "so they can go to the parties and the weddings and the movies and just have fun."