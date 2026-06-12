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Be Mindful

Study: cell phones impact socialization, birth rates

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Published 6:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two new studies are linking declining birth rates with the arrival of the smartphone. It's no secret our phones have changed our daily lives and socialization patterns, but this is a new perspective.

A global birthrate decline began in 2007 - the same year Apple introduced the iPhone. One study - published this week in the National Bureau of Economic Research - found the iPhone caused about half of the fertility decline between 2007 and 2011. The age group most affected was young people under 24.

The lead researcher theorizes young people began socializing more on their phones and less in person, and therefore were less likely to have sex and become pregnant.

Teenage fertility declines accelerated once smartphone use became widespread.

It's important to note that avoiding in-person contact and relying too heavily on phone-based communication can have significant negative effects on relationships, mental health and overall well being. A good reminder to reexamine your phone habits, and see how they could be affecting your life.

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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