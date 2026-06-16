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Be Mindful

1/2 of TikTok mental health videos contain misinformation

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Published 6:41 AM


EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Getting mental health advice on social media may not be all it's cracked up to be.

New research from The Guardian found more than half of the videos on TikTok labeled with the hashtag "mental health tips" contain misinformation.

The British newspaper says that's according to an analysis of the top 100 videos with that specific hashtag. The videos were reviewed by academic experts and mental health professionals.

In a statement to People magazine, TikTok said it works with the world health organization to promote reliable information and remove misinformation when it is reported.

It is always best to get mental health advice from a professional - not an online chatbot.

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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