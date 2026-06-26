Teens, AI & Mental Health Advice: Parents Beware

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new report shows what most already realize - teens are using Artificial intelligence more than ever. They're seeking mental health advice online pretty regularly, too. Parents, this is a wake-up call. Much of this information can be incorrect. Dr. William Cleaver, a pediatric psychologist, says the new models of AI are powerful, and come with an increased risk.

Newer AI chatbots are more unpredictable and engaging than those of the past. A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows about one in five in the U.S. ages 12 to 21 reported use of AI chatbots for mental health advice. Among them, 43 percent did so at least monthly, and about 92 percent believed the advice was helpful to some degree.

"It feels like they're being supported. It feels like they're being understood because these models are very good at mimicking human empathy. But in reality, they're just pattern recognition robots, " Cleavers says. He adds that when artificial intelligence replaces real help and connection, it can be harmful. Parents and caregivers need to talk about mental health in the open, looking at AI interactions alongside their teens to help interpret and verify information

"You can let them use the AI with the direct guidance and supervision they need to actually understand what they're dealing with."