Study: 5 minutes of this can increase energy & positivity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All the sitting many of us do, whether at work or home, could be worse for our health and minds than previously thought. That's according to a new study. The silver lining? There are things one can do while sitting that can leave them happier and more productive.

Psychologist Keith Diaz's research divided 20,000 people into 3 groups and asked them to move five minutes every half hour...five minutes every hour...or five minutes every two hours for two weeks. It doesn't have to be walking. Just stretching or moving where you are could suffice.

The idea is that when we sit, we constrict our diaphragm, which doesn't let us take in deep breaths and when we are staring at a screen, we're engaged with what is happening externally and ignoring signals coming from our bodies. We may need a break and not even know it.

Participants who moved in their allotted times reported up to 28% reductions in fatigue levels, and said they found their attention spans again. They reported less brain fog, and more energy and positivity.

Even decreasing the workday for this activity break, productivity went up 4%. People rated their quality of work as higher, too.

"We can build back this conversation between our body and our brain about what we need to support ourselves. It’s really encouraging. It’s not something you need to buy, like a new wearable. It’s in you. You just need to give it a chance to speak up again," Diaz says.