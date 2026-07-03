Toy Story 5 teaches lessons about screentime

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- No spoilers here, but in Toy Story 5, the bad guy is a tablet. That is giving doctors and caregivers something to talk about! The toy-versus-technology conflict in the movie actually mirrors a growing concern among children's health experts.

Excessive screen time can harm young children's brain development, language and social skills, and can increase bullying, withdrawal and depression.

Recent research shows children ages 2-5 are logging about 2 hours of screen time daily, and that time increases as children get older. Additional research shows that excess screen time has been linked to poor sleep, increased obesity risk, and decreased school performance.

In the movie, it's the toys that try to help. In real life, Dr. Jorge Sainz says parents can make all the difference by encouraging their children to take a break, and offering other alternatives, like playing outdoors. He says the key is to make a plan. Each family will have its own ideals and rules, but there needs to be a definite limit to time, and serious conversations about content that children or teens view.



The Toy Story films have returned again and again to the importance of play, even as the world evolves. The original Toy Story was born from technological disruption itself, with Buzz Lightyear and his blinking lights and buttons. In the end, old and new combined to create a rich childhood for main character Andy. Lessons can be learned in each following film.

The Toy Story franchise hits the nail on the head when it comes to this: kids need play in order to feel the awe of life around them.