Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Mental health services in El Paso expand

By
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is expanding services for people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

City council approved an agreement between the El Paso Police Department, the district attorney's office, and Emergence Health Network.

The partnership will continue diversion center services, which people can be connected by if they're experiencing a crisis with treatment, rather than entering the criminal justice system, when possible.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.