WBAMC using AI to prevent doctor burnout

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Burnout is a big concern in the professional world, especially for doctors. That's why William Beaumont Hospital has invested in some technology that makes part of the job a little easier.

A new study by JAMA Network Open says doctors spend more than half of their workdays at the computer, documenting information from patient visits. That is pushing many doctors out of practice.

Enter: ambient listening, an artificial intelligence tool that works in the background to document patient visits into structured medical notes, easing a doctor's load. It's helpful, but according to the experts, not without flaws. Providers may have to make adjustments later.

Colonel Gray, director of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, says it's not just helpful for the doctors - it's good for the patients.

"I don't know if you've ever been to a doctor and they have their back to you so this alleviates the need for a provider to sit there on the computer. I can be totally attentive to you," Colonel Gray says.

She adds that when doctors are face to face, they can pick up on body language and establish a personal connection.

Command Sergeant Major Jason Skaggs says he's proud of the tech, and he's proud of the WBAMC team.

"We're predominantly civilian here and military facility and 43 days of working with no pay during the government shutdown we had a 1 to 2 percent call out rate and didn't have to curtail any services," Skaggs says.