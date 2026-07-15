Young author encourages women to lift others up rather than compete

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) You've probably heard it said that comparison in the thief of joy. One young author agrees with that sentiment, and has some important advice for today's women of all ages. 16-year old Kavya Thakrar is the author of Bows and Ties. She was inspired to write the book after learning important and inspirational lessons from her mom and grandma. She had a feeling she could learn even more from other women, and she was right.

After reaching out to 180 women of all ages and backgrounds, she sat down in earnest with many of them, and came away with some important insight that she's now sharing with others.

"When we support each other I feel like the opportunities are endless. w social media we're always compaing ourselves to each other. Healthy comparison is good. We should focus more on lifting each other up as a community so all of us can thrive, Thakrar says.

"I think it can serve as a handbook. There's so many pieces of advice. Each other 19 give an opportunity to learn. When I'm delaint with times of uncertainty or anxiety I honestly think the advice is applicable to women of all ages," Thakrar adds. She first started writing at a young age, and for her, this book of advice and personal stories is a labor of love she's sharing with fellow women. I asked her to share one of her favorite pieces of advice.

"It's from Director Rose Beth Johnson Brown, who said,'approach the world with some sensitivity and not let the loudness take over. Stay true to yourself at the end of the day,' " Thakrar says.

For more information on Bows and Ties, click here: http://Amazon.com: Bows and Ties eBook : Thakrar, Kavya: Kindle Store