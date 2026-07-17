Easy fixes for your child’s summertime blues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're hearing "I'm bored!" from your child - or worse yet, they've disappeared behind a screen, your household may need to break free from the summertime blues. Yes, that first school bell will be ringing in the near future, but we still have a few more weeks of summer. Why not break free and make the most of them?

Mental health experts warn that without routines, social interaction, and engaging activities, kids start to feel isolated. This can lead to emotional ups and downs.

According to the Child Mind Institute, children who struggle with anxiety or mood disorders often show more symptoms during long breaks like summer, especially when there’s less structure or support around them.

To help your child beat the summertime blues, you can help by easing them back into predictable routines. Try scheduling social time with a friend or relative, and balance time spent on screens with real-life fun. You can find moments in your day to talk about their emotions, including any feelings of anxiousness they have about the upcoming school year.

Finally, get outside and enjoy mother nature! You can go on a hike, paint rocks, or - if it rains as expected this weekend - splash around in some puddles! School will be back in session before we know it!