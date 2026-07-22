Goal setting – 6 months into the new year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're more than halfway through the year. If you fell behind on your New Year's goals, don't worry. Gregg Vanorek, who is an author and life coach, says while a lot of us are exhausted, it's a good time to take back our lives, rather than give in to the stress around us. He encourages us to step back and see what's working and what isn't in our lives.

“You know, being carried along by the currents of where your workplace takes you, or what your boss wants. Are there signs where you're becoming complacent or you're settling,” Vanorek asks.

That review can reveal traps we all fall in to at times, like negative self talk, overthinking the past or future, or doubting what's possible in our relationships, work and life. He says keep it simple: find a quiet place, give yourself time to reflect, and be honest with yourself.

His instructions also say to keep your to-do list small, stay big picture, notice what gives you energy, what drains it, and choose one small shift you can make now.

The key? It doesn't have to be perfect. “Life goes up and down. And we all fall into traps.//The point is, you know, come back home to yourself and what matters, and then focus on what, what can I do about it,' Vanurek adds.