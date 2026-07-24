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Be Mindful

Ladies: it’s never too late to dream big

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Updated
today at 11:45 AM
Published 11:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- When someone asks you how you're doing, you most likely say "fine." Author and speaker Aine Rock says 'fine' is not an emotion, it's just a word, and if you're not feeling fine with where your are in life, it's ok.

Rock is known to rock the boat. The author of "Blow up your life!" says she lived apologetically for wanting more for 40 years. She then realized the life she built wasn't aligned with her true identity. Her book explores desire, burnout, and the cost of self-abandonment and what's possible if we listen to our bodies and our minds. It's basically a permission slip and guide for any women ready to embrace her highest potential.

Rock loves motherhood and her job, but she says those things alone don't define her. She encourages all women who want something more to stop feeling guilty about it. Citing herself as a person who is grateful for her blessings, she says its possible to live with gratitude and goals. For a link to Rock's book click here: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=blow+up+your+life+aine

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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