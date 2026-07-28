Back to school time & your child’s stress

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's time for kiddos of all ages to head back to the classroom. That means crayons, books, study time, and unfortunately, an uptick in stress and depression for many.

In fact, about 60% of teens experience mental health challenges like anxiety or depression. Back-to-school periods trigger high stress, with 83% of teens citing academic pressure, and 68% feeling pressure when it comes to their grades.

Constant deadlines and the "always on" learning culture, thanks to technology, adds even more pressure. Many students have difficulty balancing their personal time with their heavy workloads, and this affects their mental health.

Whether you're an overwhelmed student, or a concerned parents, awareness is key when it comes to combating academic stress and depression. Start with time management skills, and make sure rest is and screen-free time are included in things you put on your schedule. It's also important that students speak with their teachers or professors face to face about their workloads, or emotional well-being. Establish screen-free hours at home to foster in-person interactions and decrease reliance on digital content.

Talking about mental health and emotions is more commonplace now than ever. Parents and students alike can always reach out to school counselors,l community support programs, or teletherapy. There is never a reason to feel embarrassed. If you ever need emotional support, you can call 9-8-8. Help is out there if you just let someone know you need it.