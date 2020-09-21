Borderland Crimes, Podcast 6: ‘It was a set-up for my son to die’ – The unsolved murder of Terrance Kinard, Jr.
EL PASO, Texas -- On Jan. 26, 2019, Terrance Kinard Jr. was shot outside a house party in northeast El Paso.
The case has gone unsolved despite there likely being many witnesses to the murder of the 20-year-old father and aspiring rapper.
His parents are opening up about their pain, their plea for justice and the troubling conflicts their son was experiencing in the months before his death.
It would help if KVIA would post whatever information it has on the death of this young man. All the details are skimpy. Help the public help by putting out more information. The family needs to know what happened here. Help the cops catch the culprit and bring home justice.
If there were/is witnesses and they won’t help therein lies the problem. Perhaps start there.