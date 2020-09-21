Borderland Crimes, Podcast 6: ‘It was a set-up for my son to die’ – The unsolved murder of Terrance Kinard, Jr.

Borderland Crimes Podcast

EL PASO, Texas -- On Jan. 26, 2019, Terrance Kinard Jr. was shot outside a house party in northeast El Paso.

The case has gone unsolved despite there likely being many witnesses to the murder of the 20-year-old father and aspiring rapper.

His parents are opening up about their pain, their plea for justice and the troubling conflicts their son was experiencing in the months before his death.