Former HSI assistant special agent weighs in on Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia arrest

today at 8:12 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Oscar Hagelsieb, former Homeland Security Investigations assistant special agent talks to ABC-7 about what impact the arrest of a high profile cartel boss will have on the Borderland.

Hagelsieb says in his experience, there will now be more violence on the Mexican side of the border as other cartel leaders fight for the the top spot.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

