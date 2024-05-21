Skip to Content
Borderland Crimes Podcast 21: Who Killed Kimberly? Daughter Seeks Answers

Kimberly Esparza with her daughter Briana Sanchez.
Kimberly Esparza and daughter Briana Sanchez.
Kimberly Esparza with daughters including Briana Sanchez.
Kimberly Esparza with daughter Briana Sanchez.
Kimberly Esparza and Briana Sanchez
Kimberly Esparza and daughter Briana Sanchez.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kimberly Esparza was walking home with her husband after watching a football game at a bar Sunday night when she was hit by a car and killed. The driver left the scene, and Esparza, a 32-year-old mother of two, died on the street.

More than 12 years after her death, Esparza's oldest daughter is trying to get to the bottom of what happened. She not only wants the driver to come forward, but she also questions the police report that her mother laid on the road before she was hit. The daughter claims there is evidence casting doubt on the narrative given by the sole witness to the deadly hit-and-run.

This is still an open investigation. If you have information on the hit-and-run that killed Kimberly Esparza on Nov. 7, 2011, call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.

If you are in an abusive relationship, call the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence at (915) 593-7300.

The YWCA also offers the Transitional Living Center for women in need of emergency shelter. They can be reached at (915) 519-0000. 

