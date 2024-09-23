Family of Mom, Toddler Waits 30 Years for Murder Trial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dante Santoni was brutally murdered, days after celebrating his third birthday. He, his mother Connie Villa, 28, along with Villa's longtime partner and Dante's father, Francisco Santoni, 59, were found stabbed to death on Aug. 11, 1994 in their east El Paso home. But it wasn't until 2022 when El Paso police announced they had arrested the suspect responsible for this heinous act. Arturo Ortega Garcia was extradited from Mexico and has been in the El Paso County Jail awaiting trial ever since. In the latest Borderland Crimes podcast episode, Villa's surviving siblings talk about their 30-year-long wait for a trial, where they hope to learn why their sister and nephew were killed.

Watch a preview of this episode Wednesday night on ABC-7 at 10, and listen to the podcast on your preferred listening platform.