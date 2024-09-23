Skip to Content
Family of Mom, Toddler Waits 30 Years for Murder Trial

Connie Villa holds son Dante Santoni in her lap.
Federico Villa
Connie Villa holds son Dante Santoni in her lap.
today at 3:35 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dante Santoni was brutally murdered, days after celebrating his third birthday. He, his mother Connie Villa, 28, along with Villa's longtime partner and Dante's father, Francisco Santoni, 59, were found stabbed to death on Aug. 11, 1994 in their east El Paso home. But it wasn't until 2022 when El Paso police announced they had arrested the suspect responsible for this heinous act. Arturo Ortega Garcia was extradited from Mexico and has been in the El Paso County Jail awaiting trial ever since. In the latest Borderland Crimes podcast episode, Villa's surviving siblings talk about their 30-year-long wait for a trial, where they hope to learn why their sister and nephew were killed.

Stephanie Valle

Stephanie Valle co-anchors ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10 weeknights.

