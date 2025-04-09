Which groceries will get more expensive, voice of the resistance, world’s best airports: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine and Morgan Severson, CNN

Aging without having any chronic diseases is a feat many people hope to achieve. New research found that what you eat in midlife affects your health at age 70.

1️⃣ Rising prices: Supermarkets sell food imported from all over the world, and industry executives and experts say you’ll have to pay more for groceries if President Donald Trump maintains his tariffs enacted last week. These are the items that will get more expensive.

2️⃣ Gone without a trace: A young couple disappeared after meeting friends for drinks at a bar in Philadelphia. Two decades later, the mystery has only deepened. Now their families, haunted by the lack of answers, are pointing fingers at each other.

3️⃣ Leading the charge: As Democrats scramble to energize their deflated party and counter the power shift in Washington, Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as a voice of the resistance. CNN is hosting a town hall with Sanders tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

4️⃣ Precious pockets: When it comes to clothes, why don’t women get as much storage space as men? Pockets seem like an obvious feature to include in ready-to-wear garments, but that’s not the case — or if they do exist, they’re often deceptively small.

5️⃣ Flying high: The world’s best airports for 2025 were just revealed, and none of the top 20 are in the United States. The winner — for the 13th time — boasts a waterfall and a dinosaur theme park.

🚗 Tesla tension: These electric car owners are getting brake checked and shouted at as public criticism of company CEO Elon Musk is on the rise.

• Markets have best day in over 16 years after Trump pauses most new tariffs

• With more than 300 student visas revoked, international scholars worry as the government expands reasons for deportation

• RFK Jr. publicly urges people to get the measles vaccine

🐦‍⬛ Hawk harassment: A man finally managed to capture an aggressive bird that terrorized an English village for weeks, disrupted postal deliveries and put one 75-year-old victim in the hospital.

⚓ ‘Digital Resurrection’: In a new National Geographic documentary, historians reconstruct the Titanic’s final moments thanks to 3D underwater scans that created a digital twin of the ship.

🪖 ‘Warfare’: The new movie starts with a laugh before launching into the story of a mission gone sideways in 2006. Co-directed by a former US Navy SEAL, it’s aiming to be the most authentic Iraq War film yet.

🚄 What do rail fanatics in Japan call the moment when bullet trains touch nose-to-nose at stations?

﻿A. Bullet bump

B. Nose nudge

C. Shinkansen kiss

D. Hayabusa hug

📸 Presidential photobomb: This time of year, the cherry blossom trees at the National Mall in Washington, DC, make the perfect picture opportunity. One family was surprised when the man who spoiled their shot was former President Barack Obama. See the photos and his response.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The moment, which happens 17 times a day, is known colloquially as Shinkansen kiss, but the technical term is “coupling.”

