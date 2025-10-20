Plane makes emergency landing after pilots lose contact with flight attendants and hear knocking on cockpit door

By Pete Muntean, Amanda Jackson, Aaron Cooper, CNN

Washington (CNN) — An American Airlines flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, made an emergency landing in Nebraska Monday night after the pilots could not reach the flight attendants and they heard someone outside the cockpit door, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 6469 took off from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield at 6:41 p.m. local time headed to Los Angeles, but almost immediately turned around, landing just 18 minutes later, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

“After landing, it was determined there was a problem with the inter-phone system and the flight crew was knocking on the cockpit door,” the FAA said in a statement.

A photo of the plane after it landed showed the Embraer ERJ 175 regional jet parked away from the terminal with two firetrucks surrounding it.

Omaha’s airport authority would only say there was no security incident at the airport, and directed all questions to American Airlines.

CNN has reached out to Skywest and American Airlines for more information.

