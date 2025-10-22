Glacier-chasing cruise ships, breast cancer awareness, daily step goal: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Cruising toward danger?

Tourists are flocking to Alaska’s melting glaciers, eager to witness them before they vanish. But as the region’s mountains shift and destabilize, scientists warn that the next dramatic event could put sightseers directly in harm’s way.

2️⃣ Curtain call

Every dancer dreams of a graceful final bow. For Misty Copeland — the first Black principal ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre — Wednesday’s farewell performance is more than a personal milestone. It’s the culmination of a trailblazing journey that opened doors for thousands.

3️⃣ Keep it simple (and smart)

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by financial decisions, you’re not alone. The good news? A simpler investment strategy might be the smartest move.

4️⃣ Academy Awards

Believe it or not, the Oscar race is already coming into focus, with just three months until nominations. While there’s still plenty of time for surprises, a few early frontrunners are starting to emerge.

5️⃣ Ahead of the curve

One type of breast cancer, invasive lobular carcinoma, is rapidly rising more than others. Although hard to detect, CNN’s wellness medical expert breaks down what you should know.

Watch this

🤠 A country western bar in Seoul? You read that right. Meet Grand Ole Opry, the city’s iconic honky-tonk where cowboy boots meet K-culture — all thanks to Mama Kim and a fateful fortune teller encounter 50 years ago.

Top headlines

North Carolina GOP changes new House maps to give party extra seat

US military strikes boat in Pacific in apparent expansion of campaign against alleged drug trafficking

Trump ‘retired’ a database tracking the most expensive weather disasters. Now it’s back — and finding over $100B in losses

Check this out

✈️ Oh, the places you’ll go: Whether your bucket list includes Brazil’s “Little Japan” or a food tour in Old Dubai, this highly sought-after travel guide just published a list of 25 places and 25 experiences to try out in the coming year.

Quiz time

📱 An app that just won a top innovation prize provides what kind of function to its users?

A. Translates speech into sign language

B. Finds the cheapest nearby car service

C. Sells your clothes directly to customers

D. Analyzes what needs to be replaced in your fridge

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Elly Savatia, a Kenyan entrepreneur, designed an app that translates speech into sign language using AI-powered 3D avatars.

