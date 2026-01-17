Judge restricts federal response to Minnesota protests amid outrage over immigration agents’ tactics

By Holly Yan, Taylor Romine, Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Immigration agents carrying out a sweeping operation in Minnesota can’t deploy certain crowd-control measures against peaceful protesters or arrest them, a federal judge ruled Friday. The order follows widespread outrage over a fatal shooting, reports of US citizens getting detained and Minnesotans getting asked for documents for no clear reason.

The new restrictions came as word spread that the Department of Justice is investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over possible obstruction of federal law enforcement, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The probe raises the possibility of criminal consequences for the two Democrats, who have repeatedly told protesters to remain peaceful and to “not take the bait” that could lead to a heavier federal response.

Despite wind chills that plummeted below zero, throngs of demonstrators protested in the snow Friday night near the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations intensified last week after 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot in her car by an ICE agent. Tensions flared again this week when another agent shot and injured a Venezuelan man accused of “violently” resisting arrest, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Ruling protects peaceful protests

Federal agents from Operation Metro Surge are not allowed to arrest or retaliate against peaceful protesters or use “pepper-spray or similar nonlethal munitions and crowd dispersal tools” against them, US District Judge Katherine Menendez ruled in a preliminary injunction issued Friday.

Menendez also said the agents can no longer stop and detain drivers when there is “no reasonable articulable suspicion” they are forcibly obstructing or interfering with federal operations. “The act of safely following” the officers “at an appropriate distance does not, by itself, create reasonable suspicion to justify a vehicle stop,” the judge added.

The order only applies in Minnesota and only to agents involved in the current operation, and does not apply to other federal officers handling routine duties elsewhere, the order specified.

In a response to the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security said it is “taking appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters.”

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said despite these threats, agents follow training and use “the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves, the public, and federal property.”

The preliminary injunction was requested by activists who filed a lawsuit last month alleging the federal government was violating their constitutional rights. The case is separate from a different lawsuit filed by Minnesota and the Twin Cities on Monday seeking a court-ordered end to what it calls a “federal invasion” during Operation Metro Surge.

With protests expected to continue, here’s what else to know:

Walz and Frey respond : Neither the Minnesota governor nor the Minneapolis mayor confirmed the reported DOJ investigation for possible obstruction of federal law enforcement, but both accused the Trump administration of trying to intimidate its political opponents. A host of Democratic governors and members of Congress issued statements casting the reported investigation as an abuse of power.

: Neither the Minnesota governor nor the Minneapolis mayor confirmed the reported DOJ investigation for possible obstruction of federal law enforcement, but both accused the Trump administration of trying to intimidate its political opponents. A host of Democratic governors and members of Congress issued statements casting the reported investigation as an abuse of power. Outcry over federal tactics : Democratic members of Congress held a field hearing at Minnesota’s state capitol Friday to highlight alleged abuses happening during the immigration crackdown. American citizens going about their daily business are getting tackled or detained due to their ethnicities, lawmakers and local residents said at the hearing. A DHS spokesperson has insisted federal agents do not use racial profiling to make arrests and told CNN in an email that such claims are “disgusting, reckless, and categorically FALSE.”

: Democratic members of Congress held a field hearing at Minnesota’s state capitol Friday to highlight alleged abuses happening during the immigration crackdown. American citizens going about their daily business are getting tackled or detained due to their ethnicities, lawmakers and local residents said at the hearing. A DHS spokesperson has insisted federal agents do not use racial profiling to make arrests and told CNN in an email that such claims are “disgusting, reckless, and categorically FALSE.” Ongoing protests : Protesters gathered again Friday at Minneapolis’ Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, the staging facility for immigration operations. Federal officers in tactical gear forcefully moved a group of protesters away from the street, and at least one person appeared to be detained after triggering a heavy response from at least five agents. CNN reached out to DHS for details.

: Protesters gathered again Friday at Minneapolis’ Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, the staging facility for immigration operations. Federal officers in tactical gear forcefully moved a group of protesters away from the street, and at least one person appeared to be detained after triggering a heavy response from at least five agents. CNN reached out to DHS for details. No Insurrection Act “right now”: Trump reiterated Friday he’s willing to use the Insurrection Act to send US troops into Minnesota – but added: “I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it.” Trump has threatened multiple times to invoke the centuries-old law, which hasn’t been used since 1992.

Trump reiterated Friday he’s willing to use the Insurrection Act to send US troops into Minnesota – but added: “I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it.” Trump has threatened multiple times to invoke the centuries-old law, which hasn’t been used since 1992. Federal officials visit: FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche visited Minneapolis Friday amid ongoing tensions between immigration officers and activists as well as open conflict between local leaders and Trump administration officials over the tactics of federal agents.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche visited Minneapolis Friday amid ongoing tensions between immigration officers and activists as well as open conflict between local leaders and Trump administration officials over the tactics of federal agents. Children hospitalized: Two children, including a baby, were hospitalized Wednesday night after federal agents deployed tear gas, the city of Minneapolis said in a statement. A family was driving their children home from an athletic event when federal agents shot tear gas during a protest, which got too close to a car, and the family got “caught in the middle of” the situation, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday. Initial reports indicate the tear gas caused “a 6-month-old infant inside the vehicle to experience breathing difficulties,” the city’s statement said. When first responders reached the family, “the infant was breathing and stable, but (in) serious condition,” the city said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand, Kaitlan Collins, Hannah Rabinowitz, Elizabeth Wolfe, Julie In and Emma Tucker, Jake Tapper, Julia Vargas Jones, Sarah Moon, Orlando Ruiz, Kevin Liptak, Lauren Mascarenhas and Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.