How midterms are shaping up, ancient math, orca encounter: Catch up on the day’s stories

President Donald Trump has been back in the White House for a year now, and people’s opinions of him are likely to have a heavy impact on the midterm elections. CNN’s John King talked to voters in Iowa about how they’re feeling.

Some Mississippi residents remember when KKK members bombed the state’s largest synagogue in 1967. Nearly 60 years later, the community is reliving that horror after an arson attack damaged the Beth Israel Congregation temple.

As climate change pushes temperatures higher around the world, demand for air conditioning is on the rise. These new units could bring big changes.

Designs painted on pottery up to 8,000 years ago could be the first evidence of humans doing math. Researchers say bowls feature flowers with petals suggesting a geometric sequence rooted in symmetry and repetition.

People are sharing fond memories from the era of face “baking” and #ImWithHer, when some of the biggest national dramas pitted Kim Kardashian against Taylor Swift. But why the fixation?

🐋 Too close for comfort: Joel Crampton was sunbathing on a floating pontoon when two orcas approached him in Wellington, New Zealand. He joked that he swam back to shore fast because he “did not want to be whale dinner.”

🥁 Drumstick diplomacy: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi swapped their formalwear for matching blue tracksuits to bang out K-pop hits during a recent meeting.

🏈 Indiana faces Miami tonight for the college football national title. Where will the game be played?

A. Atlanta

B. Miami

C. Indianapolis

D. New Orleans

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The teams will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

