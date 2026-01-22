Winter storm prep, shark attacks, concerning cancer trend: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

Welcome to 5 Things PM! "Sinners" broke yet another record in the 2026 Oscar nominations. The vampire horror film and "One Battle After Another" dominated the selections.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Do’s and don’ts

More than half of the US is about to face one of the most sprawling and menacing winter storms in years, one that threatens to deliver a potentially historic blow of snow and ice. Don’t make these mistakes as you prepare.

2️⃣ ‘Anxious and rattled’

One month after a shooter opened fire at Brown University, students have returned to campus with mixed emotions. Many are voicing concerns about security and questioning who bears responsibility for the tragedy.

3️⃣ Concerning trend

Fewer young adults are dying from the leading causes of cancer, except for one. This particular type has now become the deadliest for Americans under 50.

4️⃣ The ads are coming

… to ChatGPT. The company plans to surface tailored product recommendations based on user conversations, marking a major shift in how the chatbot is monetized.

5️⃣ Solar energy

Scientists in Sydney are looking for new ways to produce power from the sun. It’s not in the way you would expect.

Watch this

🦈 Dangerous waters: Four shark attacks in Australia within just 48 hours have forced beach closures and sparked new safety warnings. Discover what’s driving the sudden surge.

Top headlines

Source: 5-year-old boy taken by ICE in Minneapolis area being held with father at Texas facility

Former special counsel Jack Smith warns of ‘catastrophic’ threats to democracy in testimony on Capitol Hill

Medical examiner rules ICE detainee’s death at Texas facility a homicide

Check this out

🎧 Viral DJ priest: You may have seen him in your social feeds: a Catholic priest atop a DJ booth, blasting electronic dance beats to massive, pulsating crowds. So what does the Church make of it all?

Quiz time

🎾 After winning the One‑Point Slam, tennis player Jordan Smith earned a prize of 1 million AUD. Approximately how much is that in US dollars?

A. $550,000

B. $670,000

C. $790,000

D. $900,000

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Smith took home the Australian-dollar equivalent of $670,000 (USD) after beating tennis’ greats in the competition.

