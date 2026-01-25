Alexander bros: Another NY jury will soon weigh the fate of men accused of using their celebrity and money to assault women

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors accuse two of New York’s top real estate brokers, and their brother, of sexually assaulting over a dozen women and young girls over a period that spanned more than a decade.

During the trial’s opening statements, which are scheduled for Monday, prosecutors are expected to describe to a jury how they believe the three brothers — Oren and Tal Alexander, the real estate brokers to the ultra-wealthy, and Alon, an executive at the family’s security company — used their wealth and position to lure women to lavish parties or vacation destinations, drug them with cocaine and club drugs, and violently rape and sexually assault them.

Law enforcement allege the brothers identified women they found attractive on dating apps through party promoters and chance encounters, and often would pool financial resources to pay for the women’s travel expenses, according to court filings. The alleged assaults occurred from 2008 until 2021 in luxury locations in the Hamptons, Aspen, Las Vegas, Manhattan, and during a Caribbean cruise, according to court filings.

Judge Valerie Caproni, who is presiding over the trial in the Southern District of New York, ruled that several of the accusers can testify using pseudonyms, including women who were minors at the time of the alleged assaults. More than 20 women could be called to testify in the case.

Prosecutors have argued in court that they have text messages between the brothers and others arranging travel in addition to photos and videos.

As of Friday, a jury of six women and six men was selected for the trial, which is expected to last at least a month.

The three brothers have pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, among other crimes. If convicted on all counts, they face at least 15 years and a maximum of life in prison. Oren and Alon also face state charges in Florida. All three brothers are defending themselves against multiple civil lawsuits.

The brothers hired lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Lawyers for the brothers, twins Alon and Oren who are 38 years old, and Tal, who is one year older, have argued the women willingly participated in sex, were not forced to travel, and were not paid to have sex with their clients — young charismatic men living a partying lifestyle. Their lawyers have also said in a court filing last year that the allegations are old and were either not reported to police or “deemed not chargeable at the time they occurred.” They have also argued the criminal case is based on frivolous civil lawsuits.

“The evidence will show that these were consensual adult relationships, that no one was trafficked, coerced, drugged, or deprived of anything of value, and that the government’s case depends on hindsight, regret, and narrative, not facts. We are confident that when this case is tried in court, rather than in headlines, the truth will be clear,” said Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for the brothers.

In August, Oren Alexander hired seasoned criminal defense lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, who weeks earlier represented music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and successfully defended against sex trafficking charges. During Combs’ trial, the lawyers used witnesses’ text messages to undermine the prosecution theory that the alleged victims were coerced into sex acts. They also argued that many of the witnesses made up allegations and filed civil lawsuits to get a big payday. The jury acquitted Combs of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and convicted him of lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has appealed.

Post viral #MeToo movement

The Alexander brothers’ case is one of several high-profile sex trafficking cases brought following the height of the #MeToo movement, which changed the conversation around sexual assault. These cases can be difficult to prove since the alleged assaults can be years old, and they often turn on the credibility of witnesses.

Lawyers who represent sexual violence survivors say prosecutions are important to send a message and because the damage to the victims can be profound.

“The Alexander brothers aren’t alone. We saw the breadth and scale of Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and many others. Unless a clear message is sent that these sorts of behaviors are not going to be tolerated and that they’re going to be prosecuted, other people are going to continue to do this in all sorts of industries,” said Douglas Wigdor, an attorney who represents sexual assault survivors, and who is representing some clients in lawsuits against the Alexander brothers.

Brothers are accused of violent sexual assaults

The Alexander brothers grew up in Miami. After college, the brothers moved to New York, where Tal and Oren started in the real estate business. Alon went to New York Law School and began working for a private security company run by their mother and uncle. By 2023, the Hollywood Reporter put Oren and Tal at the top of their list of New York’s top real estate agents.

Prosecutors allege it was in high school that the brothers began to sexually assault women, including by participating in gang rapes, according to court filings. The sexual assaults allegedly “escalated,” prosecutors said, when they became adults.

“Many victims told the brothers ‘no’ or even screamed while the rapes were happening, but on each occasion, the defendants ignored any verbal resistance. The government has spoken to dozens of women who reported being similarly raped by one or more of the Alexander Brothers between 2005 and 2021,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

The Alexander brothers were arrested in December 2024 and have been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a notorious federal jail in Brooklyn, New York. Their parents, Shlomo and Orly, have traveled from Florida to attend most of their court hearings and are expected to attend the trial daily.

“Our family has lived under the weight of public accusations that began in civil lawsuits and grew long before any criminal case existed,” the parents said in a statement. “We know who our boys are, and we believe in their innocence.”

