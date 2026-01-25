Private jet carrying 8 people crashes at Bangor, Maine, airport, FAA says

By Pete Muntean, Zoe Sottile, Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — A private jet carrying eight people crashed on takeoff from Bangor, Maine, Sunday evening, according to the FAA.

The extent of their injuries is not known, a source briefed on the incident told CNN.

The plane is a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet.

The airport told CNN in a statement emergency crews responded to an incident around 7:45 p.m. ET. The airport is closed.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, according to a statement from the FAA.

The crash comes amid a massive snowstorm making its way through the Northeast. Temperatures are well below freezing in Maine, with light snow causing very low visibility.

The plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston, according to federal records.

Minutes before the crash, controllers and pilots at Bangor Airport can be heard talking about low visibility and deicing, though it is not immediately clear who is talking to whom, according to audio obtained from LiveATC.net.

A controller clears the pilot for takeoff on Bangor’s Runway 33.

Nearly two minutes later, a controller loudly radios: “All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!”

Moments later, another controller is heard saying, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.”

The airport is then closed, and emergency vehicles are allowed to drive on the airfield.

A controller later states they are aware of “three crew and possibly five passengers” on board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

