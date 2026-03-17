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Person airlifted after being shot at Georgia VA clinic. The shooter is dead

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Published 1:56 PM

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A person was shot at a Veteran’s Affairs clinic in Jasper, Georgia, on Tuesday, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 1 p.m. at the Pickens County VA Clinic, Jasper Police Chief Matt Dawkins said. Jasper is about 60 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital, the chief said. Their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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CNN’s David Williams and Isabel Rosales contributed to this report.

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