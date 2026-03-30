A hidden cost of war, beta-blockers, chocolate heist: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Thieves in Europe have been busy. Paintings by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse were stolen from an Italian museum in a bold heist that took just three minutes. In another incident, a seemingly hungry crew pilfered 12 tons of KitKat bars.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A hidden cost of war

Plastic products are partly made out of oil, which has gone up more than 40% since the start of the war with Iran. Prices on products like disposable cutlery, bottled drinks and garbage bags could be among the first to rise.

2️⃣ Data centers

We already know the massive complexes that power artificial intelligence guzzle huge amounts of energy. Scientists looked at temperature data over the last 20 years and discovered another alarming impact.

3️⃣ ‘Just in case’

Thanks to a change in the law, millions of Americans are now eligible for Canadian citizenship by descent. As concerns about President Donald Trump grow, some are getting their paperwork ready.

4️⃣ Heart helpers

For decades, surviving a heart attack has come with a lifelong prescription: Stay on beta-blockers. But doctors are taking a closer look at whether long-term use is really necessary.

5️⃣ Walking away?

Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion and one of the faces of Formula 1, but he isn’t enjoying the ride. The Dutch driver has not been shy about voicing concerns over the direction of a sport he once loved.

Watch this

🔼 Ups and downs: China just unveiled the world’s longest outdoor escalator in Chongqing. It travels more than half a mile and gains about 800 feet in elevation.

Top headlines

Check this out

✈️ Flying high: India just opened a new mega airport as part of a major infrastructure building kick. Now it just needs some flights.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌽 California recently became the first state to require food makers to add which crucial vitamin to corn tortillas?

﻿A. B12

B. Niacin

C. Folic acid

D. Riboflavin

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: More than 50 years after their mother’s murder, perseverance leads family to her killer

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Corn tortillas now must contain folic acid, which can help prevent a severe birth defect.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Jordan D. Brown.