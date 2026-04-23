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Police responding to a report of a shooting at Baton Rouge mall, officials say

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Published 1:22 PM

By Cindy Von Quednow, Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — Law enforcement is responding to a report of a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday, authorities said.

“I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana,” Gov. Jeff Landry said. “I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area.”

The Baton Rouge mayor’s office said police are on the ground and asked residents to stay away from the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a social media post their agents are also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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