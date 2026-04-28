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Yogi Berra Fast Facts

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New
Published 11:27 AM

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Baseball Hall of Fame player Yogi Berra.

Personal

Birth date: May 12, 1925

Death date: September 22, 2015

Birth place: St. Louis, Missouri

Birth name: Lawrence Peter Berra

Father: Pietro Berra, bricklayer

Mother: Paulina Berra

Marriage: Carmen (Short) Berra (January 26, 1949-March 6, 2014, her death)

Children: Larry, Tim and Dale

Military service: US Navy, 1943

Other Facts

The name “Yogi” comes from a childhood friend who said a character in a movie looked like Berra.

Left school after the 8th grade to work and play American Legion baseball.

Holds several World Series records, including hits (71); times on a winning team (10); first in doubles, second in RBI’s, third in home runs, and hit the first pinch-hit home run in World Series history in 1947.

Known for making humorous but disjointed statements, such as “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over,” “when you come to a fork in the road, take it,” and “it’s deja vu, all over again.”

Timeline

1943 – Signs with the New York Yankees; plays with the Norfolk Tars of the Class B Piedmont League before being drafted.

1946Plays with the Newark Bears, the Yankees’ top affiliate; moves up to the Yankees towards the end of the season and hits a home run against the Philadelphia A’s in his first game.

1951, 1954, and 1955Wins the American League MVP award.

1956 Catches while Don Larsen pitches a perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

1963 – Last season playing for the Yankees.

1964 Is named manager of the Yankees, but is fired after the Yankees lose to the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

1965 Moves to the New York Mets as a player and coach.

1972 Is named manager of the Mets.

1972 Is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1975 Is fired from the Mets.

1976Is hired by the Yankees as a coach.

1984 Is named manager of the Yankees.

1985George Steinbrenner fires Berra after only 22 games.

1986-1992Coaches for the Houston Astros until he retires.

December 1998 Montclair State University opens the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey.

2005Sues Turner Broadcasting for $10 million after the company uses his name without permission in a suggestive ad for “Sex and the City.” The lawsuit is later settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

May 4, 2008 Berra is inducted into the inaugural class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, along with Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein and Bruce Springsteen.

April 16, 2009Berra throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the opening of the new Yankees Stadium.

September 22, 2015 – Dies at age 90.

November 24, 2015 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Berra’s son, Larry, accepts on his behalf.

June 24, 2021 – The United States Postal Service issues a Yogi Berra stamp.

May 12, 2023 – “It Ain’t Over,” a documentary about Berra opens in theaters.

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